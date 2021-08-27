Family of missing Lennox Island man offering $5K for any leads

The older sister of missing 28-year-old Jamie Sark says her family and the community in Lennox Island, P.E.I., are struggling to move forward as the search for her brother continues.

Sark's family is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on Jamie's whereabouts.

He was last seen on Aug. 21 in a wooded area near Mosquito Path on Lennox Island, in western P.E.I.

"Right now, our family was very desperate," Kelly Sark said. "We hope that it will motivate people to speak up. That's mainly one of things we wanted, to motivate people to speak up and give us some type of information of where Jamie may be."

The ground search for Sark wrapped up on Aug. 27. Prince District RCMP say they don't have any updates to provide at the moment, but that the search is still ongoing.

The reward money is coming from a fund set up by the Lennox Island First Nation band to help the family.

Chief Darlene Bernard said some of the money being raised is also going toward other things they may need for the search, such as gas.

Kelly said the community has also been helping look for Sark on the Island, but that so far they've found nothing.

"We checked those woods for the past three weeks, we checked the sewer line, we had a helicopter in the air and we had a boat in the water. And me and my siblings were out in those woods," she said.

"We feel like we have nothing else to do but keep looking, because if we stay still, your mind kind of wants to wander and think of the worst. We'd rather keep busy than sit still, because if we don't, I don't know."

'We'll go that distance'

Sark said she's still holding out hope her brother will come home.

"You got to keep that, I guess you can say faith, that he'll return home to us soon," she said.

"Maybe he'll just one day show up and be like, 'I'm home now.' Or he'd be somewhere he needs to be picked up. I mean, me and my family will drive, we'll fly. We'll go no matter what the distances were, wherever he may be, we'll go that distance to go and get him."

Anyone who may have information about Jamie Sark is asked to contact RCMP at 902-436-9300.