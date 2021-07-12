RCMP shares more details related to missing Lennox Island man

Prince District RCMP shared more details related to the search of the 28-year-old man who went missing in Lennox Island last month.

Police say they've now confirmed Jamie Sark was seen leaving a residence on Sumac Trail in the community at around midnight on Aug. 22.

Previously, Sark's last known sighting was in a wooded area near the island's Mosquito Path on Aug. 21 at noon.

"We are continuing to diligently search for Jamie Sark and are following up on any leads we receive," Prince District RCMP Sgt. Neil Logan said on a written statement.

"We are especially interested in speaking with anyone who was at the same residence when he was last seen, or who saw him after midnight on Aug. 22."

Sark is described as being nearly five foot and 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. (Prince District RCMP)

Earlier this week, Sark's family said they're offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with leads.

The RCMP says it continues to conduct searches of "areas of interest," with the use of drones, dog services and the helicopter and marine units.

He's described as being about five foot 11 inches and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on Sark's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.