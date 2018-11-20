Police search for missing Charlottetown man

Craig Owen Johnston was last seen last Wednesday. (Charlottetown Police Services)

Police are searching the Parkdale area of Charlottetown for a missing man.

Craig Owen Johnston, 39, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 14.

Johnston is 6 feet tall, weighs 174 pounds and has curly light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are going door to door asking residents to check their outbuildings.

Anyone who has seen Johnston or has contact with him is asked to call Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172.

