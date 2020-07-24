Family thanks community for support in search for missing boy

The RCMP are reminding Islanders to err on the side of caution when it comes to reporting children missing, after a boy was located safe in Cardigan, P.E.I., Thursday night.

Four-year-old Hudson Taylor was reported missing by his grandparents at around 5:45 p.m.

"Time is of the essence in these matters," said Sgt. Chris Gunn from Kings District RCMP.

"If you believe your young person or somebody is missing, the sooner you can notify us is the sooner we can get resources in the area."

You can count on the villagers, that's for sure, to pitch in when help is needed - Patti MacKenzie, local gas station owner

The search lasted just over an hour, said Gunn. But in that time, not only did RCMP, the Police Dog Service and a police drone operator come to help, so did members from the community — on foot, on ATVs and on dirt bikes.

"We got word that there was a little boy missing in the community and the phones started to ring off the hook on how people could help," said Patti MacKenzie, who runs a local gas station.

"The whole community came together to just do what they could to help look for this little boy."

MacKenzie said the streets were filled with a steady stream of cars and locals yelling the child's name.

"You can count on the villagers, that's for sure, to pitch in when help is needed."

'Seconds count'

When he was reported missing, Hudson had been last seen at his grandparents' house, where he had spent the day while his parents were at work. The grandparents said the boy enjoyed walking with them in the woods behind the house, although he'd never gone off alone.

"That's a big concern, especially with a young person, that they may have wandered off in the woods or close to a water area," said Gunn. "Seconds count in an event like this, especially if that person is young."

Taylor's grandparents' dog Nala always followed the four-year-old boy around when he was at their house. But the pet wouldn't leave the porch during the search for him. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Hudson's grandparents' dog, Nala, had a habit of following the boy around when he was at their house. Strangely, during the search, he wouldn't leave the porch.

Gunn said the drone operator was in the process of combing a nearby shoreline when the boy was found safe and very sound just before 7 p.m.

According to the grandparents, Hudson was sleeping in a bed inside the house. He had somehow managed to avoid discovery, even after several people looked through the room.

As for the RCMP, Gunn said he's glad they were called right away to assist.

And for the grandparents, they said they're thankful for all the help they received Thursday night in Cardigan.

