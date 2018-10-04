P.E.I. Sisters in Spirit vigil remembers missing and murdered Indigenous women

Confederation Landing in Charlottetown was a sombre scene full of song and prayers Thursday morning as people gathered for the 13th annual Sisters in Spirit vigil.

Vigils are held across Canada to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The event began with a smudging by an elder, after which an honour walk took the group around the park.

This year the Aboriginal Women's Association added red dresses to the event — designed to represent different roles that women play, including mother, sister and daughter — inspired by a 2010 art installation by Métis artist Jamie Black.

Songs were sung in both English and Mi'kmawi'simk. Here Samantha Lewis sings the Strong Women song. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Red dresses, adorned with sashes displaying different roles women can play were placed in the park. This one says daughter. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

The annual vigil aims to change the state of violence against women. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

An elder dances to a song. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

All people in the crowd were invited to walk in the honour walk. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

