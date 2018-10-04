P.E.I. Sisters in Spirit vigil remembers missing and murdered Indigenous women
Confederation Landing in Charlottetown was a sombre scene full of song and prayers Thursday morning as people gathered for the 13th annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil.
Vigils held on Oct. 4th annually across the country
Confederation Landing in Charlottetown was a sombre scene full of song and prayers Thursday morning as people gathered for the 13th annual Sisters in Spirit vigil.
Vigils are held across Canada to draw attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The event began with a smudging by an elder, after which an honour walk took the group around the park.
This year the Aboriginal Women's Association added red dresses to the event — designed to represent different roles that women play, including mother, sister and daughter — inspired by a 2010 art installation by Métis artist Jamie Black.