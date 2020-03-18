Island MLA urging people to be cautious when sharing information about COVID-19

An Island MLA is urging people to be careful about the information they share online about COVID-19.

Hal Perry, MLA for Tignish-Palmer Road, said he's had to correct a lot of misinformation posted on social media.

Perry said in particular, he's fielding questions about self-isolation.

He said a number of people have messaged him thinking they should be calling the province's information line or 811 — the province's non-emergency health line — to report those who may have travelled outside of the country and are not self-isolating.

The province's public health office has not directed people to do this. Perry said it is only adding to the number of calls the health line is already receiving.

P.E.I's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says Islanders who have returned to the country recently need to remain at home and self-isolate. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"There's a lot of unnecessary calls being made to these numbers," he said.

"I just wanted to put it out there to clear the mixed messaging that was out on social media that there is no mandatory self-isolation on Prince Edward Island and there is no number to call for non-compliance."

People shouldn't be posting or sharing information if they don't know the source — Hal Perry

The province is recommending that any Islanders who have travelled outside Canada after March 8 — whether experiencing symptoms or not — to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

Perry said he understands how misinformation may be spreading as many people are worried about COVID-19, but he said it's important for people to do their due diligence especially when using social media.

"This is unprecedented territory that we're in and people are anxious and they are fearful."

"People shouldn't be posting or sharing information if they don't know the source or if the source is actually correct," he said.

Perry said people should follow the direction of P.E.I's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison for the most recent information.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Morrison reminded Islanders that those who have returned to the country recently need to remain at home and self-isolate.

She said it's OK for people to go outside for fresh air but they need to continue to limit non-essential activity.

Morrison also said the province is developing an online self-assessment tool that may help alleviate some of the pressures on the 811 line.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.

