No-speeding signs popping up on lawns in Miscouche

People driving through Miscouche these days may be noticing some new signs on people's lawns.

The municipality just west of Summerside was hearing from residents worried about vehicles being driven at high speeds near their homes.

"As council, we were kind of brainstorming different ideas [to] encourage people to slow down," said Coun. Jacqueline Lecky. "We had seen other towns and cities putting up these 'Slow down for our children and pets' signs."

So the municipality contacted Dan's Muffler Signs and Decals in Summerside to create some signs. There are two styles. One version is black and yellow; the other is more colourful. Both say: "Slow down. Kids and pets at play."

Lecky said 50 signs have been manufactured and residents can pick them up for free at the municipal office — one per household. So far 10 signs have been picked up and pressed into lawns in the area.

"We encourage you to put them toward the edge of the road, obviously, so when people are driving, they can see the sign easily," she said.

Signs are being offered up in two styles: this colourful version and a more traditional black and yellow one. (The Community of Miscouche)

Lecky said she hopes drivers do see the signs and heed their message.

"We have had a close call with a child on Wilfred Street," she noted.

Obviously kids and pets are not supposed to be playing in the street — but Lecky said children can venture onto the road, especially in areas without sidewalks, and pets can break off leashes.

Speeding has been a hot topic on the Island lately. The RCMP has been tweeting out the speeds of drivers they have pulled over — with some nearly doubling speed limits in 60 km-h zones.

Speeding worse this year?

Stephanie Sark has lived in Miscouche for six years. She said speeding has always been an issue — but she feels it is worse this year. She placed a sign on her lawn when they became available on Friday.

"At any given time, you see them speed by. The speed limit here is 50 and they're doing well over 100 for sure," she said. "There is a lot of motorcycles, but there is also cars, trucks — you name it."

We worry for our children. It is scary for our pets. - Stephanie Sark, resident of Miscouche

Sark said she was happy to see council come up with the sign program.

"It's not safe, you know. We worry for our children. It is scary for our pets. We don't want to see anything bad happen," she said. "I have two daughters and two small dogs, so it is really quite concerning. I'd like to see it stop."

If the signs don't work, fines for speeding might need to be increased, Sark said.

Lecky said councillors want to see if the signs have any effect before they consider any other action, such as adding speed bumps. That would have to go through the province's transportation department.

More from CBC P.E.I.