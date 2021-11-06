Fire destroys abandoned house in Miscouche early Saturday

A fire destroyed an abandoned house in Southwest Lot 16, Miscouche early Saturday.

Miscouche Volunteer Fire Department responded at 3 a.m. with 25 firefighters.

Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury said the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived. He said the house was vacant at the time of the fire and was vacant prior to the fire as well.

"We were in contact with the fire marshal and the RCMP and the fire is believed to be suspicious," Woodbury said.

He said two individuals were found at the house on Oct. 31, but they fled from police.

He said the public is asked to contact East Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they have information about the fire.