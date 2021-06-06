Miscouche house fire displaces family of 4

There were no injuries in a house fire in Miscouche that displaced a family of four Saturday.

The Miscouche fire department received a 911 call shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a home at 96 Lady Slipper Dr. North.

Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury said it took firefighters 90 minutes to put out the flames.

"When we arrived on scene, the structure was fully engulfed on the east side of the building," said Woodbury. "The weather conditions weren't ideal. The wind was fairly strong."

Miscouche Fire Chief Jason Woodbury says the house is destroyed. (Submitted by Jason Woodbury)

The Miscouche firefighters called in help from the Summerside, Wellington and Tyne Valley fire departments.

"The house is a complete loss with both fire, smoke and water damage," said Woodbury.

Two parents and two children were living in the house, plus a family pet.

Woodbury said the two children and the pet were in the house when the fire broke out but were able to get out with no injuries.

Woodbury said his department contacted the Red Cross to assist the family. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Firefighters contacted the Red Cross to assist the family. In a news release, the Red Cross said the family is staying with relatives in the area and the Red Cross is helping with funding for emergency purchases such as food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fibreglass tank compromised

Woodbury said one unusual aspect of the fire was that the house had a tank for home heating fuel made out of fibreglass, which was compromised by the heat of the flames.

"We had to contact [the Department of] Environment to come in. So they did arrive on scene and determined that they would have to dispose of the oil that was leaked out of the tank," said Woodbury.

This is the first time Woodury has had to call in representatives from the provincial Environment Department to deal with a fuel tank during a fire.

