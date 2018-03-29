P.E.I. minor hockey players getting early Christmas gift

Christmas has come early for some minor hockey players across Prince Edward Island.

About 5,200 young Island hockey players will receive tournament passes to the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge is an annual event showcasing young hockey talent and the 2020 event will be co-hosted by Summerside and Charlottetown from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7.

P.E.I. Credit Unions provided the funds to purchase tickets to the event.

"It's an opportunity for us to give back in a way that will create a unique and memorable experience for so many minor hockey players across the Island," said Sarah Millar, general manager of Consolidated Credit Union in Summerside in a news release.

"There is no bigger fan than the young hockey player, and we want them to experience the world's best U-17 male hockey talent when it comes to P.E.I."

Having young Island hockey players be able to attend the event will have a "momentous impact" on minor hockey programs across P.E.I. said Craig Passmore, corporate partnerships co-chair of the event, in the release.

Event packages are on sale and can be purchased at the Credit Union Place or Eastlink Centre box offices, or online

The official tournament schedule will be released at a later date.

