P.E.I. minister found guilty of fraud in Ontario

A Presbyterian minister from Prince Edward Island has been found guilty of fraud in Ontario.

Seventy-year-old Harold Alan Stewart was convicted by a jury in Superior Court in Oshawa on Thursday of two counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of laundering proceeds of crime.

The charges involved an 89-year-old woman who lost $160,000.

Stewart was first charged in April 2016.

At the time, he was a Presbyterian minister with the Kensington-New London pastoral charge on P.E.I. However, his appointment there ended in October 2016, which the church said was unrelated to the criminal charges.

Stewart will be sentenced on Jan. 25.

With files from Sally Pitt