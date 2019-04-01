Minimum wage rises to $12.25 on P.E.I.
P.E.I.'s minimum wage went up Monday to $12.25 — that's an increase of 70 cents.
That will keep P.E.I.'s minimum wage the highest in the Atlantic provinces. In Nova Scotia and New Brunswick minimum wage also went up Monday, to $11.55.
Average weekly wages on P.E.I. are the lowest in the country.
In past years, business groups on the Island have complained about the short notice for minimum wage increases.
The government announced this latest change last October.
