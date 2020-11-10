P.E.I.'s minimum wage increasing to $13 in 2021
Prince Edward Island’s minimum wage will increase to $13 per hour on April 1, 2021, according to a release from the province.
Change comes into effect April 1
This marks an increase of 15 cents, up from $12.85. The increase announced Tuesday is lower than the increase announced at the same time last year, which was a 60-cent increase.
