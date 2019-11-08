P.E.I. minimum wage to hit $12.85 an hour in 2020

P.E.I.'s minimum wage will increase by 60 cents to $12.85 per hour on April 1, 2020.

The current minimum wage of $12.25 an hour came into effect in April of this year.

Ole Hammarlund, the Official Opposition critic for economic growth, said in a statement the increase is "a step in the right direction."

"While the increase is clearly not a living wage, any investment that lifts Islanders is good."

The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides its recommendation to government after the review is complete.

In a written statement, Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay said government is asking the board to consider a "multi-year approach" to minimum wage increases to ease the impact on the business community.

"By providing the business community with a sense of where minimum wage may be going down the road, it will help businesses be more proactive in planning for the future as they strive for long-term growth and success."

More P.E.I. news