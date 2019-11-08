P.E.I. minimum wage to hit $12.85 an hour in 2020
Minimum wage increasing 60 cents an hour
P.E.I.'s minimum wage will increase by 60 cents to $12.85 per hour on April 1, 2020.
The current minimum wage of $12.25 an hour came into effect in April of this year.
Ole Hammarlund, the Official Opposition critic for economic growth, said in a statement the increase is "a step in the right direction."
"While the increase is clearly not a living wage, any investment that lifts Islanders is good."
The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides its recommendation to government after the review is complete.
In a written statement, Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay said government is asking the board to consider a "multi-year approach" to minimum wage increases to ease the impact on the business community.
"By providing the business community with a sense of where minimum wage may be going down the road, it will help businesses be more proactive in planning for the future as they strive for long-term growth and success."
