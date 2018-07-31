P.E.I. looking for your opinion on minimum wage

The P.E.I. government is looking for input from Islanders — individuals, groups or businesses — for its annual minimum wage review.

The last change in the minimum wage was an increase to $11.55 on April 1.

The review is led by the P.E.I. Employment Standards Board but relies heavily on input from groups, businesses and individuals. Anyone with an opinion on whether minimum wage should stay the same - or be increased - is invited to join the conversation.

"The board also undertakes its own research," said Constance Robinson, director of labour and industrial relations with the Workforce Department.

"It gathers information with respect to the local economy and national economy, what the trends are for minimum wage in our neighbouring provinces and they take all those things into consideration."

Written or in-person submissions possible

Robinson said the board tends to get 10 to 15 written submissions per year, mostly from groups, along with one or two from individuals.

People can also contact the board to submit their suggestion in person.

The deadline for submissions is Sept. 14.

