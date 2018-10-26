P.E.I. minimum wage going up 70 cents

The P.E.I. government announced a minimum wage increase on Friday morning that will come in April.

The wage will move to $12.25, up 70 cents, on April 1. This April the wage went up 30 cents to $11.55.

In a news release, the province said that the increase will keep the Island's minimum wage the highest in the region.

"Our government is focused on helping Island families and supporting low-income workers by raising the minimum wage," said Workforce Minister Sonny Gallant.

In past years, business groups on the Island have complained about minimum wage increases coming on short notice. The 2018 announcement came in November 2017, which the Canadian Federation of Independent Business said made the wage increase easier to swallow.

While the minimum wage is the highest in Atlantic Canada, it remains higher in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

Average wages paid on P.E.I. are the lowest in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

