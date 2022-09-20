P.E.I. announces 2 increases to minimum wage in 2023

Prince Edward Island's minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour by the end of next year.

On Tuesday, the P.E.I. government announced two increases to the minimum wage that will be implemented over the next year.

The first increase will be by 80 cents on Jan. 1, 2023, taking the rate to $14.50 per hour. The second increase will be 50 cents on Oct. 1 of next year, bringing the wage to $15 per hour.

Robert Godfrey, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce, said it's a lot for businesses to absorb.

"The chamber supports modest increases in the minimum wage, I want to make that clear — very much so. But we're talking about an 8.6 per cent raise for people making minimum wage now," he said.

"When's the last time you got an 8.6 per cent raise?"

The minimum wage last rose on April 1 of this year, to $13.70.

Next year's increases will mean a jump of 9.4 per cent over the course of 18 months.

The changes were announced the same day P.E.I. marked another month with the highest inflation rate in the country.

The Island's inflation rate has been the country's highest every month since March 2021, with the annual rate peaking in May at 11.1 per cent.

News of the minimum wage increases followed the Employment Standards Board's annual review process.

The board took submissions from Islanders as part of this review, before reaching its recommendations for the amount by which the minimum wage should rise.

Bump for slightly higher earners?

The increase will likely mean workers who make a few dollars over minimum wage will also get a bump to keep pace, Godfrey said.

"If you've got 10 employees that adds up really quick. If you're a major hotel, that's tens of thousands of dollars. This isn't small."

He said he would rather have seen an increase in the basic personal exemption for income tax, or a decrease in the tax rate for low-income earners.