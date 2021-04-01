P.E.I. minimum wage rises to $13 as of Thursday

The minimum hourly wage on P.E.I. rose 15 cents on Thursday to reach $13.

This is the second year in a row the lowest legally allowable wage rose on April 1, following an announcement of the coming increase in the fall.

Last year saw a much bigger jump, from $12.25 to $12.85.

The increase keeps the P.E.I. minimum wage the highest in the Maritimes.

The minimum wage also rose in Nova Scotia on Thursday, to $12.95.

The minimum wage in New Brunswick is $11.75.

The same provincial government order that authorized the minimum wage increase on Prince Edward Island also set $61.60 per week as the maximum amount that can be deducted from a worker's paycheque if the employer provides board and lodging.

