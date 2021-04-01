P.E.I. minimum wage rises to $13 as of Thursday
The minimum hourly wage on P.E.I. rose 15 cents on Thursday to $13.
Province's minimum wage remains the highest in the Maritimes
The minimum hourly wage on P.E.I. rose 15 cents on Thursday to reach $13.
This is the second year in a row the lowest legally allowable wage rose on April 1, following an announcement of the coming increase in the fall.
Last year saw a much bigger jump, from $12.25 to $12.85.
The increase keeps the P.E.I. minimum wage the highest in the Maritimes.
The minimum wage also rose in Nova Scotia on Thursday, to $12.95.
The minimum wage in New Brunswick is $11.75.
The same provincial government order that authorized the minimum wage increase on Prince Edward Island also set $61.60 per week as the maximum amount that can be deducted from a worker's paycheque if the employer provides board and lodging.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?