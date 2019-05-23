Islanders support reconciliation, but want to know more, survey finds

Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples is important to Prince Edward Islanders, a recent survey has found, but they need to learn more about it.

The survey, conducted in mid-April by MQO Research, was commissioned by the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.

"We were particularly impressed by the commitment of individual Islanders to the reconciliation process," said Chief Matilda Ramjattan of Lennox Island First Nation in a news release.

"We also see that Islanders want to gain a greater understanding of what it is and what role they can play."

The survey found only 25 per cent of Islanders would rate their knowledge of Mi'kmaq people in the province as excellent or good, and 34 per cent rated it as poor.

The survey also found more than 80 per cent agreed that reconciliation was important, and that reconciliation would benefit from more public education.

The survey reached 400 Islanders by telephone, and is considered accurate within 4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

More P.E.I. news