Content
Weekend highway accident north of Charlottetown sends 4 to hospital

RCMP are looking for witnesses to an accident on Route 2 near Charlottetown Saturday night.

2 people believed to have serious injuries, police say

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Traffic stopped on Route 7 at traffic light where it meets Route 2.
The accident happened on Route 2 near the intersection of Route 7. (Google Street View)

The head-on collision happened in Milton Station, near the intersection of Route 7.

Police raced to the scene after getting a call about 9:30 p.m. AT. 

"[They] found two cars significantly damaged," said RCMP Corp. Gavin Moore.

"One vehicle had one occupant and the other had three. All occupants were taken to hospital and two have what is believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries."

EMS and the North River Fire Department also responded to the call.

With files from Angela Walker

