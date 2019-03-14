One mom's angst about climate change — and the film director who can relate

MilleClarkes says her new short film hits close to home, and not just because it's being shot on P.E.I.

The dramatic film, called Solastalgia, follows one mother as she grapples with a sense of hopelessness around climate change.

"It comes from a very personal-lived almost daily experience," said the P.E.I. director. "I'm worried about our future, I'm worried about my son's future."

If I had to imagine the voice of the universe, I hope it would sound a lot like Tanya Davis — Mille Clarkes

Producer Emma Fugate says they have secured some funding from Film P.E.I., but are topping up the budget through a Kickstarter campaign.

"Things are starting to ramp up a little bit now," she said. "We've got out crew pretty much nailed down … we're looking for a few additional cast but it's all looking good at the moment."

One of the voices in the film is of poet Tanya Davis. When the main character becomes inundated with news about the devastating effects of climate change and slips into a dream-like state, she hears Davis as the "voice of the universe.

And who better, Clarkes said.

"Her voice is beautiful and if I had to imagine the voice of the universe, I hope it would sound a lot like Tanya Davis."

Clarkes said the film shows that life is never certain.

"There's always something coming around the corner, whether it's a sabre-toothed tiger at the cave entrance or whether it's climate change. All humanity, all life has to deal with uncertainty so I always try to put things in perspective."

Shooting is scheduled to begin in April.

"It's really exciting. I can't wait," Clarkes said.

