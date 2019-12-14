'This definitely encourages me': P.E.I. filmmaker receives national award

A P.E.I. filmmaker has received a national award from the Documentary Organization of Canada Institute.

Mille Clarkes received the Institute's Vanguard Award, honouring emerging Canadian documentary filmmakers.

The award comes with $40,000 worth of in-kind services from a Canadian production supplier, as well as a $1,000 cash prize.

But Clarkes said the biggest honour is the recognition for her work.

"I think we all go through highs and lows and some days we think we're doing great work and other days we wonder if maybe we should get another job, so this definitely encourages me to keep making documentary films and encourages the fact that people are listening and it matters."

Clarkes's most recent film was The Song and The Sorrow, about P.E.I.'s Catherine MacLellan and her relationship with her father, Gene MacLellan.

"Without that film I don't think I would have gotten this recognition, for sure," she said. "That's definitely a film that sort of professionalized me or cemented my role as a filmmaker."

Clarkes said her next film will explore the subject of "climate grief."

"That's really where my heart and my inspiration lies these days."

