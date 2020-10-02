P.E.I. man dies after pickup flips near Millcove

A 41-year-old Charlottetown man is dead after his pickup truck flipped on Route 6 in Millcove, near Grand Tracadie, Thursday afternoon, say RCMP.

Police were called to the scene at about 3:40 p.m. They found a ½-ton truck on its roof in the middle of the road.

The East River Fire Department, Island EMS and the RCMP Traffic Unit were on scene.

"The fire [department] used the Jaws of Life to take the male out of the vehicle. He was the only occupant," said RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"He was transported to the QEH and was pronounced dead on arrival, unfortunately."

The man was wearing his seatbelt, Eveleigh said.

