Mill River Resort expands, building homes for purchase

The Mill River Resort in western P.E.I. is looking to create more of a resort community with a new residential development across the road from the hotel.

The Residences at Mill River has space for up to 24 units. Two are currently under construction and five have been sold. Mill River Resort president Geoffrey Irving said the residences are an opportunity to take further advantage of the amenities at the resort.

"Every homeowner needs to be a member here, of Mill River Resort," said Irving.

"They can be a social member, which would include amenities such as pool, fitness centre, racquet courts, walking trails, stuff like that. And they can have the option of adding on a golf membership if they choose and will also be taking care of, you know, the general grounds maintenance as well."

The homes are on a single level with two bedrooms, and a flex room that could be a third bedroom, a home office or den. The price starts at $289,000.

Irving said they will continue to build the homes as they sell them.

