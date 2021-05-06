Mill River Resort expands, building homes for purchase
Homeowners will have access to resort facilities
The Mill River Resort in western P.E.I. is looking to create more of a resort community with a new residential development across the road from the hotel.
The Residences at Mill River has space for up to 24 units. Two are currently under construction and five have been sold. Mill River Resort president Geoffrey Irving said the residences are an opportunity to take further advantage of the amenities at the resort.
"Every homeowner needs to be a member here, of Mill River Resort," said Irving.
"They can be a social member, which would include amenities such as pool, fitness centre, racquet courts, walking trails, stuff like that. And they can have the option of adding on a golf membership if they choose and will also be taking care of, you know, the general grounds maintenance as well."
The homes are on a single level with two bedrooms, and a flex room that could be a third bedroom, a home office or den. The price starts at $289,000.
Irving said they will continue to build the homes as they sell them.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?