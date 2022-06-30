These heritage cattle are making a comeback, thanks to one P.E.I. family's passion

A family in Belmont, P.E.I., is on a mission to rebuild the popularity of a breed of dairy cattle called Milking Shorthorns.

Three generations of the Barrett family have raised and bred them, and they are now turning to genetic research to help sell others on their merits.

"I likely owned my first one when I was eight to 10 years old. Since I'm 66, you can do the math," said Fred Barrett, who operates Oceanbrae Farms along with his son Matt.

"They have a long history of when they come over here from England in the early centuries. They were quite popular then."

One of the "next gen" calves at Oceanbrae Farms in Belmont, P.E.I., part of what the Barretts hope will continue to be a resurgence in popularity for the breed. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Barrett said Milking Shorthorns fell out of popularity about 50 years ago, as dairy farmers switched to big milk producers such as Holsteins and Jerseys.

The shorthorns were known as dual purpose then, raised for milk and beef.

A name change and marketing by the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society are aimed at rebranding the breed.

Three generations of the Barrett family have raised and bred Milking Shorthorns, and are now helping them make a comeback, including Ryan, left, and Fred Barrett. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"They're a quiet, easygoing cow. We have the cows out in the pasture here, and they are a grazing cow, along with being able to feed them inside the barn," Barrett said.

"From what we're told, the amount of feed that we're putting into them, the amount of milk and components, fat and protein that we're getting from these cows, are at the top of the line for efficiency."

Genomic research

The society is also focusing on genetic research, led by Fred's son Ryan Barrett, who has been studying dairy cow genetics since university in the early 2000s.

"The work that Ryan is doing is going to make quite a difference because of the young, new breeders that's coming in," Fred Barrett said.

"We'll be able to be on the same footing as some of the other larger breeds that have these programs in place, and the work that he's doing will make it easier for us to promote these cattle."

The Barrett's family dog, Turbo, goes nose to nose with one of the Milking Shorthorns at Oceanbrae Farms. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Barrett's work to genotype 125 milking shorthorns on the Island has received funding from the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture.

He was also recently awarded $12,000 from Genomic Atlantic to test another 300 animals in Atlantic Canada.

Barrett said there is interest from other provinces as well, and testing will soon be done in Manitoba.

The herd, out in the pasture at Oceanbrae Farms in Belmont, near Malpeque Bay. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"Being able to have profiles on our cattle, it better enables us to make breeding decisions," said Ryan Barrett, who is also secretary-manager of the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society.

"If we're better able to make breeding decisions, and hopefully we breed better cattle, which are more profitable cattle, which make more money."

Barrett said because the number of Milking Shorthorns is lower than the more popular breeds, the research is more challenging.

"We don't have the same population as those other breeds," Barrett said.

"We need to do some mass testing of animals to build that sort of reference population, to be able to then do the same analysis as is done in the other breeds."

Family passion

Fred Barrett uses the word "passionate" to describe how his family feels about Milking Shorthorns.

"When I graduated from high school, the next 17 years in a row, I went to the Royal Winter Fair with the Shorthorn cattle. I think I only missed one year out of about 26," Barrett said.

"I met my wife through Shorthorn cattle. Of course, her parents had the same breed, so I guess our whole family was connected on both sides."

Milking Shorthorns are a family passion for the Barretts. Son Matt, left, lives on the farm with his wife Chandler and daughter, Annabelle. He is seen here with his father Fred and mother Margaret. (P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture)

The Barrett family has travelled around the world visiting other Milking Shorthorn breeders, including England, New Zealand and Australia.

"Basically when we take a holiday, a lot of times we look at shorthorn cattle and holiday at the same time," Barrett said.

"I guess if you can take a holiday and look at cattle, you've got to be a little bit on the passionate side."