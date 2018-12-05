Island farmers say increase in farm-gate milk prices 'badly needed'

The Canadian Dairy Commission is recommending an 8.4 per cent increase — the highest ever — in farm-gate milk prices next year, and the people who milk the cows on P.E.I. say it will only partly cover their fast-rising costs.

"This is a significant price increase to consumers, but it's also a price increase that dairy farmers badly need," said Gordon MacBeath, chair of Dairy Farmers of P.E.I.

Production costs to dairy farmers have seen double-digit increases over the past year, according to MacBeath, driven mainly by rising costs of feed grain and fuel. Six farms on Prince Edward Island are among the more than 200 farms that are audited each year by the CDC, MacBeath said.

Based on that data, and data from Statistics Canada, dairy-farm costs for 2020 rose 13 to 14 per cent over the previous 12 months, according to MacBeath.

"Most of our producers are producing milk at under the cost of production," said MacBeath.

The price increase takes effect Feb. 1, following provincial ratification of the CDC recommendation.

'Our biggest expense'

The increase means consumers will almost certainly be paying more.

"The cost of milk is our biggest expense," said Tom Cullen, general manager of Purity Dairy in Charlottetown. "That will need to be reflected in prices coming up."

Processors and farmers say inflation in food-production costs has been underway for months. Wages for the unionized workforce at Purity Dairy went up six per cent in July, according to Cullen, to keep pace with Canada's consumer price index.

The cost of packaging materials continues to rise as well.

Rising costs will be passed on to consumers, says Tom Cullen, general manager of Purity Dairy in Charlottetown. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

"Everything we're touching is double-digit inflation," said Chad Mann, chief executive officer of Amalgamated Dairies Limited in Summerside. "The decision by CDC [to raise farm-gate milk prices] was not easy, but it's on the lower side."

'We feel those cost increases'

Dairy farmers are playing catch-up with rising costs, according to MacBeath. Just nine per cent of producers met their costs in 2020 and next year's farm-gate increase will make 23 per cent of producers profitable, he said.

"Farmers tend to be at the bottom of the supply chain and we feel those cost increases quicker than the average person," said MacBeath.

Rising production costs — and the disparity between those costs and the lower farm-gate prices — will force Island dairy farmers to become more efficient, according to MacBeath.

'Most of our producers are producing milk at under the cost of production,' says Gordon MacBeath, chair of Dairy Farmers of P.E.I. (Brian HIggins/CBC)

He said all food banks across the Island receive dairy products free of charge thanks to a donation program started by Dairy Farmers of P.E.I. when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Donations to the program total about $50,000 per year, according to MacBeath.

Montague Food Bank co-ordinator Frank Dourte said the food bank is given meat and dairy through a local grocery store — but any price increases mean the food bank's expenses will go up too.

"I do believe those programs will continue," he said. "What I worry about is if the price of food goes up, then we will see an increase of people coming to the food bank for food."