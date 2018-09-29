The Canadian Forces wants you: Military holding open house in Charlottetown

The Canadian Forces is hosting open houses across the country Saturday, including in Charlottetown, to promote job opportunities in the military.

In Charlottetown, there will be helicopters, military vehicles, weapon demonstrations and music at Victoria Park.

Capt. Allan Manley of the Prince Edward Island Regiment, says reservists will be demonstrating a range of career options.

Military personnel will have weapons on display at Victoria Park in Charlottetown on Saturday. (Shane Ross/CBC)

"The opportunities that are available to people, especially students, are so fantastic," he said. "They need to know that what we do and how we can work together."

The Charlottetown event runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Capt. Allan Manley says reservists will be demonstrating the range of career possibilities available. (Shane Ross/CBC)

With files from Laura Chapin