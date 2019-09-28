Army reserves looking for recruits at P.E.I. open house

P.E.I.'s army reserves are holding an open house Saturday in Victoria Park.

The reserves are hoping to recruit people for part-time positions.

Lt.-Col. Glenn Moriarity of the Prince Edward Island Regiment said the numbers of recruits to the reserves on P.E.I. are up since last year, but they still need more people.

"We're always in need of new people as people leave, people retire, people transfer."

He said people will decide that they want full-time careers and can't balance both or move to another career for other reasons.

Positions available include vehicle technicians, weapons technicians and musicians for the regiment's band.

"What we are doing is showcasing the many employment opportunities there are available in the army reserve," Moriarity said.

People who show up can view and participate in interactive displays including helicopters, military vehicles, weapon demonstrations.

Moriarity said people can also sign up for the reserves at the event.

The open house runs in Victoria Park in Charlottetown until 4 p.m. Saturday.

More P.E.I. news