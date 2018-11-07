Military merit award 'huge, unbelievable' for Charlottetown officer

Major Trevor Jain of Charlottetown was one of five members of the Canadian army to receive the Order of Military Merit this week.

It's one of the highest military honours in the country.

Jain works as a surgeon with the armed forces. His most recent deployment was in Iraq, where he was a trauma team leader.

"It's a huge, unbelievable honour. It's an order that recognizes military service over the years, and to be nominated by the army which I support as a medical officer was unbelievable," said Jain.

"I was extremely humbled. It's nominated by the troops that you support and look after if they get hurt, that's why the award means the most to me."

Jain received his award Tuesday from Governor General Julie Payette at a ceremony in Ottawa.

Dr. Jain also works as an emergency room physician at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and teaches paramedicine at UPEI and Holland College.

More P.E.I. news

With files with Island Morning