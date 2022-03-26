Reservists in Charlottetown this weekend to get some medical training

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are in Charlottetown this weekend for training on some medical skills that could help save lives in the future.

Reservists from Nova Scotia and P.E.I. met at Holland College on Saturday to learn techniques and technologies that could come in handy in emergency situations.

Field medics practised skills such as suturing, intravenous therapy and how to perform ultrasounds.

"The skills are a blend of military and medical skills that are most comparable to paramedics," said Maj. Luke Marshall. "So a lot of paramedic skills with a military trauma flare."

The college has been holding this medical training for close to a decade, though they had to be put on hold the last two years due to the pandemic.

The reservists learned skills such as suturing. (CBC/Tony Davis)

"The [skills] that they're expected to know, those skills are all perishable," said Dan Smith, learning manager for the college's paramedicine program.

"If they don't practise it, they don't see it, then they get a little rusty at it. So this gives them the opportunity to see the injuries, and practise the skills involved for treating their comrades."

The training is happening this year at a time of heightened international tension with the war in Ukraine.

The members of the military in Charlottetown did not comment on the invasion. However, they did say the medics are being trained so that they can be deployed both in an emergency situation and abroad.

"The important piece is that we're working with the medics and maintaining their clinical skills. We're exercising our equipment as well," said Maj. Paul Easton.

"We often get new equipment. So it's an opportunity to use that new equipment learn what it's all about, and how it functions. We have new members joining all the time. So it brings those new members in to learn what we do as a medical unit."

Maj. Luke Marshall, left, and Maj. Paul Easton. (CBC/Tony Davis)

On Sunday, the reservists will participate in a battlefield simulation near the city's waterfront. Easton said the simulation will be a real test for those participating.

"Lots of cabinets and smoke, and it's dark and [there's] noise to really stress the troops," he said. "We also have a specialty medical trauma unit that comes on the back of a truck. And we'll be opening that up and using that for practising."

Marshall said the simulations are fun for both the public and the unit, but the real benefit is that they're a proven and "exceptional" educational tool.

"I think that this training is really exciting for the troops, and I think gives real benefit," he said. "You never know when you're going to need to use these skills."