Military draft: Beer launched on P.E.I. to support veterans
Lighthorse Lagered Ale plays to the Island’s 'long military history'
A brewery in Montague is offering customers pints with a purpose.
Bogside Brewery has launched Lighthorse Lagered Ale and $1 from every pint sold will go to The Last Post Fund.
The fund is a Canadian non-profit organization and registered charity founded in 1909. Its mission is to ensure that no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial.
"We thought it was a great idea," said Kevin Trainor, a retired warrant officer with the Canadian Army who helped work on the beer along with several other veterans.
"We jumped on board, we came out here, we put our heads together, had a few tastes. Everything was delicious, we told him what we really liked and he took it from there."
David McGuire, the owner of the brewery, said the response to the new beer has been "phenomenal."
Last Saturday the brewery had a launch event. McGuire said lots of veterans showed up, even one from the Second World War.
"We sold 180 pints of beer in one night, which is definitely a record for a new beer launch for us, which is great. So we are off to a good start," he said.
McGuire said there have been a lot of people contacting the brewery interested in trying the beer or wanting to know more.
Spent a morning this week at <a href="https://twitter.com/BogsideBrewing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BogsideBrewing</a> to learn about their new beer the "Lighthorse Lagered Ale." $1 from every pint goes to the Last Post Fund to help Canadian veterans. <a href="https://t.co/PL9UpAtAfA">pic.twitter.com/PL9UpAtAfA</a>—@CBCStephanie
Rolls off the tongue
The name of the beer, Lighthorse Lagered Ale plays to the Island's "long military history," Trainor said.
"After 1955 I believe there was the P.E.I. Highlanders, which is infantry and the P.E.I. Lighthorse, which is mounted cavalry," he said.
Those two groups eventually combined to become what is the P.E.I. Regiment today, he said. The veterans that helped make the beer with McGuire have a cavalry background and Trainor said that is why the name Lighthorse was chosen.
"We just thought it rolled off the tongue, it rolls back over the tongue even better," he said.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Stephanie Kelly
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.