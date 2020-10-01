Islanders called to practise Mi'kmaq language on Treaty Day

Prince Edward Islanders are being asked to learn more about the Mi'kmaq language as the province marks Treaty Day.

This is second year that Prince Edward Island is marking Treaty Day on Oct. 1. It's described as a day for Islanders to learn more about the history and culture of Indigenous peoples.

Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard will be part of celebrations in Charlottetown, which will include the raising of the Mi'kmaq flag.

Bernard said she would like to see Islanders learning more about the Mi'kmaq language.

"If we're going to preserve a language, we have to practise it," said Bernard.

"We have to have everybody come onside and help us. Because, like I said, it's not just our language. It belongs to Epekwitk."

Last year, the Native Council of P.E.I. launched a video series of Mi'kmaq language lessons.

Bernard said she was happy to see the launch of a Mi'kmaq signage project called P.E.I. Mi'kmaq on the Map since the last Treaty Day.

The project included the permanent installation of Mi'kmaq signs at nine locations across the Island.

More from CBC P.E.I.