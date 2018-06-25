Mi'kmaq challenge of Mill River Resort sale dismissed in court

An application for a judicial review of the sale of Mill River Resort by the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. has been dismissed in court.

The province announced the transfer of the Mill River golf course, fun park, campground and resort to businessman Don McDougall in January 2017.

The Mi'kmaq Confederacy applied for a judicial review, claiming the province hadn't met its duty to consult First Nations over the sale of Crown land.

P.E.I. Supreme Court Judge Gordon Campbell dismissed that application in a decision rendered Monday.

A news release from the Mi'kmaq Confederacy said it is "obviously disappointed with the result," and will review all elements of the decision before deciding on the next steps to take.

