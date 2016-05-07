Mikinduri Children of Hope foundation co-founder Ted Grant dies

Ted Grant, best known on P.E.I. as the co-founder of Mikinduri Children of Hope, died Saturday at his home in Cornwall. He was 77.

Mikinduri Children of Hope is an international development group with a focus on Kenya, with projects increasing access to clean drinking water, providing food and education and improving the health and wellness of the people.

Grant served as president of Mikinduri Children of Hope for 17 years and led multiple mission trips to Kenya. Despite illness, he told CBC's Island Morning in December he was still working.

"As long as we can, we're going to continue," said Grant.

Island Morning 13:32 Mikinduri Children of Hope founder making one more fundraising push

"We have two choices: one is, 'Oh my God I'm sick, I guess I better do nothing,' the other is, 'Oh my God I'm sick, we'd better take advantage of the time.' That's not only for the Mikinduri things that we try to do, but with our family and our friends."

When Grant founded the charity with his wife Rita and Kenyan immigrant Makena Ambassa in 2003 he already had a long list of charitable works to his credit. He volunteered and fundraised for his children's sports teams and church groups. He was the president of the P.E.I. Alzheimer's association and a national board member for 10 years. He fundraised for numerous charities including the Children's Wish Foundation and the Canadian Cancer Society.

He was awarded the Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002, the Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism Citation for Citizenship Award in 2008, the Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow Medal in 2014, the Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 and the Shirley Case Leadership Award for Global Citizenship in 2018.

Grant worked in insurance, retiring as a regional branch manager for P.E.I. and New Brunswick, and was a partner in a number of entrepreneurial projects. He loved carpentry, home renovations, woodworking, music, reading, painting and golfing with buddies.

A celebration of Ted Grant's life is being planned for this spring or summer.

The family is asking for donations to Mikinduri Children of Hope or Island Pregnancy Centre.