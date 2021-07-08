Health concerns prompt Charlottetown councillor to resign as planning chair

Charlottetown Coun. Mike Duffy has resigned as chair of the city's planning and heritage committee, citing health reasons.

Duffy said work as the committee chair is extremely demanding and he needs to avoid stress and pressure.

With $189 million in building permits before the committee last year, he said the role of chair requires about 20 to 25 hours a week.

There has been a lot of construction of new apartment buildings for example.

"They have to be searched out according to compliance with the zoning development bylaw and many other codes," said Duffy.

"It's a lot of work, and the volume itself increases the workload. So it's a very busy position."

The role of chair of the planning and heritage committee was requiring more than 20 hours a week for Charlottetown Coun. Mike Duffy. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Duffy said when he announced his resignation as chair, no one wanted to take his place.

So now plans are underway to have the entire council take part in the planning board committee, he said.

If that solution is approved, it would be in effect until the end of this council term — at the end of 2022.

Duffy said even though he's no longer chair of the planning committee, his work as a city councillor, and on seven other city boards and committees, will continue.

