Health concerns prompt Charlottetown councillor to resign as planning chair
'It's a very busy position': Mike Duffy
Charlottetown Coun. Mike Duffy has resigned as chair of the city's planning and heritage committee, citing health reasons.
Duffy said work as the committee chair is extremely demanding and he needs to avoid stress and pressure.
With $189 million in building permits before the committee last year, he said the role of chair requires about 20 to 25 hours a week.
There has been a lot of construction of new apartment buildings for example.
"They have to be searched out according to compliance with the zoning development bylaw and many other codes," said Duffy.
"It's a lot of work, and the volume itself increases the workload. So it's a very busy position."
Duffy said when he announced his resignation as chair, no one wanted to take his place.
So now plans are underway to have the entire council take part in the planning board committee, he said.
If that solution is approved, it would be in effect until the end of this council term — at the end of 2022.
Duffy said even though he's no longer chair of the planning committee, his work as a city councillor, and on seven other city boards and committees, will continue.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?