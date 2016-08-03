P.E.I. restaurants leap on board chowder challenge

The first Mighty Island Chowder Trail is underway on P.E.I., with 62 restaurants from North Cape to Murray Harbour to Fortune participating.

The project is an initiative of Discover Charlottetown, in partnership with the Island's regional tourism associations.

Executive director Heidi Zinn is thrilled with the response of restaurateurs, but she thinks she knows why so many wanted to join in.

"Seafood is such an important part of our culture here and something that most restaurants take really seriously and really love to create for visitors," said Zinn.

"It's an Island staple and everyone was really excited to show theirs off."

Visitors and Islanders are encouraged to rate the chowders they try for a chance to win a $1,000 seafood extravaganza and weekly prizes starting in July.

Guides are available at visitor information centres, participating restaurants, and online. The challenge runs until Oct. 6, when a winning restaurant will be announced.

