Microtel announces new hotel for Summerside's Credit Union Place

Construction could start as early as this fall on a new 100-room hotel that will be attached to Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I.

The Microtel Inn and Suites will be built on the southwest portion of the CUP grounds, according to a joint news release from the city and the hotel's developer.

"This development is the missing piece of the puzzle to continue to grow our venue's offerings, host additional and larger signature events, grow our meetings and convention segment, and support our growing sport and event tourism sector," said J. P. Desrosiers, the director of community services for the City of Summerside, in a news release.

A hotel will help Credit Union Place host additional and larger signature events, officials said. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Mayor Basil Stewart said the hotel was being built without government support.

A covered breezeway will connect the hotel to the main lobby of the CUP. The operation is expected to create more than 30 full- and part-time jobs.

Construction is scheduled to start this fall or early in the spring, with the hotel opening in 2021.

