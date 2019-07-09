Microtel announces new hotel for Summerside's Credit Union Place
Hotel expected to open in 2021
Construction could start as early as this fall on a new 100-room hotel that will be attached to Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I.
The Microtel Inn and Suites will be built on the southwest portion of the CUP grounds, according to a joint news release from the city and the hotel's developer.
"This development is the missing piece of the puzzle to continue to grow our venue's offerings, host additional and larger signature events, grow our meetings and convention segment, and support our growing sport and event tourism sector," said J. P. Desrosiers, the director of community services for the City of Summerside, in a news release.
Mayor Basil Stewart said the hotel was being built without government support.
A covered breezeway will connect the hotel to the main lobby of the CUP. The operation is expected to create more than 30 full- and part-time jobs.
Construction is scheduled to start this fall or early in the spring, with the hotel opening in 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.