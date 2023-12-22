P.E.I.'s NDP leader will keep pressing MLAs on the big issues, despite having no seat

'I'd love to actually be able to have a vote ... but if I can get that information out and try and influence to make things better for Islanders, that's great by me,' Michelle Neill says.

Michelle Neill worked behind the scenes for Prince Edward Islanders in 2023, as much out of necessity as because it is part of her job.

Neither the leader of the P.E.I. New Democrats nor any of her candidates earned a seat in the P.E.I. legislature in April's provincial election.

But having spent nearly 30 years working as a team leader and assistant manager for the federal government and as a union president, Neill is accustomed to serving the public.

"I do take calls from people who have specific concerns … because they know I'm the kind of person who tries to get things done," Neill told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin during a year-end interview on Friday.

"So they will call and talk about what their issues are or their concerns are and try and come up with some kind of solutions that they think might work."

Federal-provincial NDP alignment

Neill sees the alignment between the provincial NDP and its federal counterpart as beneficial for both P.E.I. and Canada.

She points out that under federal Leader Jagmeet Singh, the New Democrats' coalition with the governing federal Liberals has led to legislation from which many Islanders will stand to benefit.

P.E.I. NDP Leader Michelle Neill sits down for a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin on Friday, Dec. 22. (CBC)

"We've stayed very close in trying to understand the different issues that are happening federally — for example, the new dental care program that's coming out," said Neill.

"It's so nice to be able to get that liaison between the federal party and the Island party. We'll be able to work together in bringing... Island concerns to the federal party or bringing federal concerns back to the Island and making sure that people are aware of these things too."

Neill was recently named to the NDP's federal council, one of only two women from Atlantic Canada to be made members.

Grassroots feedback

While she couldn't participate in the fall sitting of the P.E.I. legislature because she didn't win in her chosen district of Charlottetown-Brighton, Neill said part of her role was to listen to the issues discussed and relay them to the federal party.

"It was very much apparent to me that the federal NDP want to work very closely with the provincial NDP. They want to get that feedback, they want to hear what the issues are so they can ensure that what they're working on is what Canadians want," she said.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, left, met with newly elected P.E.I. NDP Leader Michelle Neill soon after she was endorsed as the party's leader. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

New-year resolutions

Heading into 2024, Neill said the NDP plans to run a candidate in the District 19–Borden-Kinkora byelection, a date for which has not yet been set.

The district was vacated by former Progressive Conservative MLA Jamie Fox, who stepped down to run for the federal Conservatives in an election expected within the next couple of years.

While she can't take part in the legislative proceedings, Neill said she is able to have some influence on P.E.I. politics.

"I do feel a bit of frustration because I don't have that first-hand experience in the house [but] I can go and sit in and listen in on question period. I can also provide feedback because I have spoken to some of the MLAs, and I do have some friendly conversations, including [with] the premier," she said.

"If I can pass on information or ideas that the government will put in place — and I don't care which government it is — if that's going to help Islanders, that's what it's all about for me."

