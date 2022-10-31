P.E.I. NDP Leader Michelle Neill nominated to run in Charlottetown-Brighton

The leader of the Island New Democrats has chosen the capital city to try to earn a seat in the P.E.I. Legislature.

Michelle Neill made the announcement at a corner of Victoria Park, saying she would run in District 13, Charlottetown-Brighton.

"I have a lot of friends and neighbours in this area that certainly have contacted me to let me know they have been a little let down by the province in the last little while," said Neill, in reference to the long power outages caused by post-tropical storm Fiona in the area.

"They really want someone to stand up for them."

Neill does not live in Charlottetown, but in Brackley-Hunter River, the same district as Premier Dennis King. She cited an unwritten agreement that party leaders do not run in the same district as other leaders as the reason she was looking for somewhere else to run.

Keeping emergency departments open

Health care will be a big focus for the party in the upcoming election, said Neill, currently scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023.

"We want to make sure that all of our emergency rooms are going to stay open, that our hospitals are going to stay available for all Islanders," she said.

She urged Islanders to elect New Democrats to ensure health care will be protected.

Neill, a former federal candidate in Malpeque, became leader of the provincial party in April. She said she will be getting out in the coming months and meeting Islanders so they can learn more about who she is and what she stands for, with a particular focus on the voters in District 13.