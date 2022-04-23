Michelle Neill named leader of P.E.I.'s New Democrats

Michelle Neill is officially the new leader of P.E.I.'s New Democratic Party.

The party held its annual general meeting and leadership convention this Saturday at Holland College's Prince of Wales Campus in Charlottetown.

Neill, the only person to put her name forward for the leadership, will be replacing Joe Byrne, who stepped down from the role in 2020.

Besides volunteering with many organizations in her community of Oyster Bed Bridge, Neill has held leadership roles at the Public Service Alliance of Canada, a union representing federal sector workers. She has worked with the Canada Revenue Agency for almost 30 years.

Neill previously ran as the New Democratic candidate for Malpeque in the last federal election, where she finished fourth.

When she announced her leadership bid back in January, she said that recruiting a roster of good candidates for the next provincial election will be one of her first jobs as a leader. The party holds no seat in the legislature.

During an interview on CBC News: Compass on Friday, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the party needs to show Islanders how voting for the New Democrats benefits them. Singh cited the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply deal as one of the successes the party can point to.

He also touted Neill's experience in the public sector.

"Having worked at the federal level in the non-partisan side, [she will] bring that experience to the fore as the leader in P.E.I. She will be a strong voice, and I look forward to working with her," he said.

Singh was slated to be a guest speaker at the convention. But due to flight scheduling issues, he will only be there for a meet-and-greet event.

The convention was originally scheduled for April 2, but had to be moved to allow more people to participate amid changing COVID-19 protocols.