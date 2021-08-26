Michelle Neill running for NDP in Malpeque

Michelle Neill will be running in the riding of Malpeque as the New Democratic Party's 2021 federal election candidate.

Neill is currently on leave from her job at the Canada Revenue Agency and her position as the Atlantic director for persons with disabilities for the Public Service Alliance of Canada so she can run in the election.

She's been involved with the public sector labour union for over 25 years, and has lobbied the federal government on issues such as affordable child care, national pharmacare and dental care.

Neill has also been an active volunteer in her community, working with organizations like the Charlottetown Union of Taxation Employees, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and numerous sports clubs and associations.

She will be running against Liberal Heath MacDonald, Conservative Jody Sanderson, and the Greens' Anna Keenan.

Neill lives in Oyster Bed Bridge.

More from CBC P.E.I.