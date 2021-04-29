Dr. Michael Gardam appointed acting CEO of Health PEI

P.E.I. Health Minister Ernie Hudson has announced Dr. Michael Gardam will become the acting CEO of Health PEI.

Gardam replaces Denise Lewis Fleming, who has been appointed deputy minister of finance. The appointment is effective May 8.

"Dr. Gardam brings with him a distinguished track record of health system leadership and insight, both in Canada and internationally," said Hudson in a news release Thursday morning.

Gardam was appointed chief operating officer of Health PEI in January, which was a new position at the time. He was recommended for the acting CEO position by the Health PEI board of directors.

Before moving to PEI in late 2020 Gardam was the chief of staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto.

The news release said the search for the permanent CEO position will begin within the coming weeks through a competitive hiring process.

