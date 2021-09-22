It's Time to Go and Play Now: A poem

This First Person article was written by P.E.I. poet Cassidy Gallant. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

Cassidy Gallant is a Mi'kmaw woman and poet who grew up in Summerside, P.E.I. She is 20 years old, works at the Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre and is a single mom.

Her great-grandmother was a survivor of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School in Nova Scotia — and now Gallant is writing poetry about the lasting harm of residential schools.

In May, Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia revealed preliminary results from a survey of the grounds at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School that detected the remains of more than 200 children could be buried at the site.

The revelation prompted First Nations across Canada to search the sites of former residential schools for unmarked graves. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission estimates 6,000 children died while attending the government-sanctioned schools designed to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children as part of a cultural genocide.

CBC asked Gallant if she would write a poem for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, a new national holiday.

Mi'kiju' is the Mi'kmaw word for grandmother, Metata is grandfather, and Tu's means daughter, Gallant says.

It's Time to Go and Play Now

It's 1982.

"Mi'kiju'!" I shout from the ground,

"Can we go and play now?"

No Tu's, we must hide, your Metata says they're coming.

We can hear it, the warriors are drumming.

Those men will come to take you away,

"To learn" is what they will say,

But I haven't seen my sister since they took her that day.

We pack up our things and head for the river, Mi'kiju' grabs my hand, I need to stay with her.

We ran for an awfully long time, and Mi'kiju' says my sister is now where the sun shines.

It's 1996.

"Mi'kiju'!" I shout from the trees,

"Can we go and play now?"

No Tu's, we must fight, your Metata says they're coming.

I don't understand why they come to take more,

As if all that we've lost doesn't make our hearts already sore.

They took our land, water, trees and animals too,

Now they want our children, them, me and even you!

So we fought, until we couldn't anymore.

We fought, like we hadn't before.

It's 2021.

Mi'kiju' is wise and old now, it's almost her time to go,

as we sit with her and remember how far we've come

with the men we used to run from,

she looks to me and says,

"Remember the ground and the trees Tu's,

"Remember the drumming and the river,

"Don't forget the stories and the words Tu's,

"Don't forget the legends that make your bones shiver.

"I'm going with your sister, to see where the sun shines,

"Take your Tu's, it's time to show her what we won't and will allow,

"But most importantly, it's finally time to go and play now."

