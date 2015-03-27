P.E.I. Mi'kmaw chiefs denounce DFO's 'moderate livelihood' fishery plan

Prince Edward Island's two Mi'kmaq chiefs are denouncing a move by the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans to regulate their "moderate livelihood" fishery, especially a provision that would allow fishing only during existing commercial seasons.

P.E.I.'s spring commercial lobster fishing season usually lasts from the beginning of May to the end of June.

The right to a moderate livelihood fishery was affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1999, springing from the Donald Marshall case in Nova Scotia, but the precise details remain dependent upon ongoing negotiations between the federal government and Mi'kmaw bands.

On Wednesday, the federal government announced it will not license any Indigenous moderate livelihood fishery in Atlantic Canada unless it operates within the commercial season.

A news release from P.E.I.'s Mi'kmaw chiefs Thursday called the plan "both unlawful and disrespectful."

"DFO's continued paternalistic approach to our rights-based fishery goes against the very spirit of reconciliation," Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould said in the release.

Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard said she was "blindsided" by Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan's announcement, especially since she had taken part in a roundtable discussion with Jordan Wednesday during which they talked about the moderate livelihood fishery.

"It has been over 20 years since the Marshall decision," said Bernard. "We have waited long enough. We intend to implement our self-regulated fishery based on right."

P.E.I.'s Mi'kmaw people have not yet exercised their right to a moderate livelihood fishery, but say they plan to this spring.

"It may or may not be within commercial seasons," Bernard said. "We are currently engaging with our community members, analyzing the science and data and all other relevant information and developing our management plans."

Jordan's statement said DFO will work with Mi'kmaw communities to develop moderate livelihood fishing plans that will be licensed by DFO.

She acknowledged the plans are a "fundamental shift" in the way DFO has approached this issue.

This is not what nation-to-nation decision-making and respect for self-governance looks like — Chief Darlene Bernard

In 1999, the Supreme Court's controversial ruling on R. v. Marshall affirmed a 240-year-old treaty right allowing Indigenous peoples to earn a "moderate livelihood" through commercial fishing in Atlantic Canada. After months of criticism from non-Indigenous fishermen, the court issued a clarification on Nov. 17, 1999, which reinforced the federal government's power to regulate the fishery.

That regulation is the source of this dispute.

Jordan said government is within its rights to regulate the valuable fishery, and the chiefs say it is not.

in her statement, Jordan said "seasons are part of the overall management structure that conserves the resource, ensures there isn't overfishing, and distributes economic benefits across Atlantic Canada."

Gould disputes this. "To imply that this approach is based on conservation purposes is false ... We haven't seen any data or evidence to support this," he said.

Feds taking 'colonial approach,' says Mi'kmaw chief

"This is not what nation-to-nation decision-making and respect for self-governance looks like," Bernard said.

"It is not just a colonial approach to First Nations relations, it does not respect the rule of law."

There were sometimes-violent confrontations on and off the water with local fishermen last fall in Nova Scotia's St. Marys Bay when the Sipekne'katik band launched its own moderate livelihood lobster fishery.

Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack is urging Mi'kmaw bands in Atlantic Canada to reject the federal government's position and said his First Nation will continue to operate its fishery outside DFO seasons in 2021.

P.E.I. MLAs unanimously passed a motion last November supporting the Mi'kmaw treaty right to a moderate livelihood fishery.

Next month, P.E.I. Mi'kmaw rights group L'nuey will launch an education campaign about the treaty-protected fishery, the release said.

