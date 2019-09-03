Including Mi'kmaq traditions at UPEI orientation week part of 'a positive change'

Students at UPEI got a quick lesson in Mi'kmaq traditions Tuesday as a new part of student orientation week.

A special event called Mawi'omi On Campus featured traditional drumming, dancing and food.

Mawi'omi means gathering in Mi'kmaq.

"We thought it would be a great way to showcase the culture of the Island, the Indigenous Mi'kmaq culture of the Island," said Sherri Russell, co-ordinator of the Mawi'omi Indigenous Student Centre.

Russell estimates about 200 people attended the event.

The event at UPEI showed students a lot of the traditions featured in powwow ceremonies, including drumming and dancing. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Although they've held similar events in the past, it was the first time they made the event part of orientation week.

"It sets a great tone for the year, welcoming them to Mi'kmaq territory," she said.

Showcase the culture

"It's to bring awareness of the Aboriginal cultures that are on Prince Edward Island," said Dion Bernard, head dancer at the event.

"I feel like a lot of the studies don't showcase the culture."

Dion Bernard, head dancer of UPEI Mawi'omi, says interest in Indigenous culture seems to be growing. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Bernard said when he went to UPEI about five years ago there was less emphasis on Indigenous culture. That has since changed.

"I notice there's a lot of searching for more authenticness," he said. "I really think it's a positive change for everybody."

Students engaged

Russell said she was thrilled with the attendance and the fact that students embraced the chance to learn more about the culture.

Dozens of students joined the dancers as part of the festivities.

"We think it's just amazing, we really didn't know what to expect," she said. "So many people came and they're participating and engaged."

