P.E.I. Mi'kmaq chiefs taking different approaches to Canada Day

The leaders of P.E.I.'s two Mi'kmaq bands agree Canada Day should not go ahead as normal following the discoveries of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools in Western Canada, but each is approaching the day differently.

Recent searches using ground-penetrating radar have revealed more than 700 unmarked graves on residential school grounds in Saskatchewan and more than 200 at a site in Kamloops, B.C.

Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard said she will not be marking Canada Day this year. Instead, ceremonies on Lennox Island will commemorate and honour those who died and those who survived the residential school system. That includes a morning vigil at John J. Sark School.

Bernard said it is a decision she made with a heavy heart.

Chief Darlene Bernard says she needs to spend time with her Lennox Island community on July 1, though she has been invited to speak at events elsewhere on the Island. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"I love my country, as all Canadians do," she said. "I have decided that my place, for me, is to be in my community. We want to be positive, but we also are very much aware of our people across the country who are suffering and grieving, and grieve with them."

The Lennox Island ceremonies will probably be opened up to all Islanders, said Bernard, but people will have to pre-register in order to control numbers.

Learning opportunity

Abegweit First Nation Chief Junior Gould said he will be speaking out on Canada Day, but does not believe events should be cancelled. He thinks the day should instead be used as an opportunity to listen and learn.

"I want Canadians to see who we are and hear our stories. I want Canadian citizens to turn to their government and churches and say, 'Shame on you... You failed Canada,'" said Gould.

Gould said he is concerned that cancelling Canada Day events altogether is too easy a way to pretend to do something important.

Chief Junior Gould sees this year's Canada Day as a chance to share Indigenous stories with a view to sparking further action to make amends to communities that suffered over the generations while residential schools operated. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Communities around P.E.I. have been discussing how they'll mark Canada Day in the last week or so.

Three Rivers Council says it will discuss plans at its meeting Monday. The City of Summerside has said it is consulting with Indigenous community members about events there.

At this point, Canada Day celebrations are set to go ahead in Charlottetown.

The city's events committee chair told CBC News that staff are working hard to ensure the festivities are respectful, inclusive, and focused on diversity and acceptance.

