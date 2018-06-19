More than 200 methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills seized in Summerside

Two men from Charlottetown and North Rustico man are facing drug trafficking charges after a seizure of methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills last week.

Police arrested the pair during a traffic stop in Summerside on Friday.

More than 200 methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills were seized. Police say the pills are highly addictive.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit — made up of RCMP, as well as Summerside and Kensington police members — is investigating.

