Skip to Main Content
More than 200 methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills seized in Summerside

More than 200 methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills seized in Summerside

Two men from Charlottetown and North Rustico are facing drug trafficking charges after a seizure of methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills last week.

2 men facing drug trafficking charges

CBC News ·

Two men from Charlottetown and North Rustico man are facing drug trafficking charges after a seizure of methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills last week.

Police arrested the pair during a traffic stop in Summerside on Friday.

More than 200 methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills were seized. Police say the pills are highly addictive.

The Prince District Joint Force Operations Unit — made up of RCMP, as well as Summerside and Kensington police members — is investigating.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us