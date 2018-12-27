7,000 meth pills seized from Charlottetown home

A man and woman are facing charges after about 7,000 methamphetamine pills were seized from their Charlottetown residence, police say.

Charlottetown Police deputy chief Brad MacConnell said the drugs have a street value of about $35,000.

On Dec. 23 at about 4:30 p.m., police executed a search warrant of a residence in Hillsborough Park and found the pills, cash and BB guns.

A man and woman who reside at the location were arrested and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

