Thousands of dollars worth of metal roofing stolen from work site

Charlottetown Police are investigating an unusual theft, where $2,000 worth of metal roofing was stolen from a work site.

Shane Smith of Friends Renovations reported the theft on Saturday.

Smith told CBC News the thieves would have needed a good-sized truck and some muscle. The forty or so 9x3 sheets are almost three metres long.

They were stacked behind the apartment building he was working on, at the corner of Richmond and Weymouth.

"I think somebody took it to use it on their roof," said Smith.

"It's never happened to me before in 20 years of doing metal."

Police have several avenues of investigation. They have talked to tenants in the apartment building and they will be checking police surveillance cameras in the area.

A Facebook post about the theft has been shared more than 1,000 times.

Charlottetown police said while this theft is unusual, but they have been getting reports of tools stolen from vehicles. The street-crime unit may look into where all these stolen materials are ending up.

