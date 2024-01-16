Content
PEI

Possible oil spill in Hillsborough River investigated by coast guard

An unidentified sheen on the water and heavy oil smell on the Hillsborough River, close to where it feeds into Charlottetown Harbour, is being looked into by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Environment Canada has assessed the situation

A map showing where Mermaid, P.E.I., is.
The possible spill was reported in Mermaid. (Google Maps)

The problem was reported in the Mermaid area.

In an email to CBC News, Environment Canada says its National Environmental Emergencies Centre was notified.

"NEEC has assessed the situation and is supporting the response by providing information on environmental resources like wildlife and sensitive ecosystems," the email said.

The centre will continue to monitor the situation, the email said.

The provincial government said it also received a complaint of an oil smell in Mermaid. 

A provincial environment officer visited the area, and did note a diesel smell.

